Wanchain Achieves Market Cap of $29.63 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00002695 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Kucoin, Huobi and DragonEX. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $29.63 million and approximately $10.41 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007074 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00010129 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000288 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000472 BTC.

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,152,493 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

Wanchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Huobi, Bitbns, Binance and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

