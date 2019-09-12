Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.39

Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.39 and last traded at $37.13, with a volume of 5437 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.09.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $34.00 target price on shares of Washington Federal and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Washington Federal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.98.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $135.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.17 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 10.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Washington Federal Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 35.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the second quarter worth $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

