WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIY) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIY) fell 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.84 and last traded at $25.05, 20,984 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 34% from the average session volume of 31,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.16.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.48 and its 200 day moving average is $24.37.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.19% of WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

