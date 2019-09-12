Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Weir Group (LON:WEIR) in a report issued on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WEIR. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Weir Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,820 ($23.78) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.83) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,766.33 ($23.08).

WEIR opened at GBX 1,574.50 ($20.57) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,407.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,544.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.36. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion and a PE ratio of 1,049.67. Weir Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,222.50 ($15.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,814.50 ($23.71).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 16.50 ($0.22) per share. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

