Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,335 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $10,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 262.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 441.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at $1,232,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 120.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 16,252 shares in the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold bought 300 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.23 per share, with a total value of $25,269.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 318,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,792,636.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on IIPR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,097. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 51.96 and a current ratio of 51.96. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.55 and a beta of 2.12. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $39.45 and a 12-month high of $139.53.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.18). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 47.83%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 160.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

