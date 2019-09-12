Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 117,327 Shares of Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC) by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,327 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.19% of Rudolph Technologies worth $10,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTEC. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 16.5% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,128 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 6.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 14,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 17.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 529.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RTEC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rudolph Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Rudolph Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Rudolph Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Dougherty & Co cut shares of Rudolph Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

RTEC traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,663. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Rudolph Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $18.13 and a 1 year high of $29.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.15 and its 200-day moving average is $24.28.

Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $61.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.56 million. Rudolph Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rudolph Technologies Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rudolph Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and process control software systems used by microelectronic device manufacturers. It offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

