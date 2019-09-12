Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $10,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of VIOO stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $146.46. The stock had a trading volume of 61,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,183. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $118.07 and a 12-month high of $163.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.11.

Featured Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.