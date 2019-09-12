Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $9.75 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,001 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 2.00% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $9,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 608,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,213,000 after purchasing an additional 392,477 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,962,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 282,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,604,000 after acquiring an additional 165,708 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,910,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 220,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after acquiring an additional 23,014 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.86. 424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,929. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 1-year low of $39.73 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.15.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

