Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stake in TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,264 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.44% of TTEC worth $9,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 513.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 2nd quarter worth $3,141,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 2nd quarter worth $717,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors own 26.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Martin F. Deghetto sold 50,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total value of $2,421,096.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,265.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin F. Deghetto sold 5,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $278,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,528,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,824 shares of company stock worth $4,157,200 over the last quarter. Insiders own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of TTEC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of TTEC from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. TTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Shares of TTEC stock traded up $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $46.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,648. TTEC Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $49.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 0.72.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.23. TTEC had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 21.96%. The business had revenue of $392.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.80 million.

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

