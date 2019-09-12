Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stock Holdings in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 44,115 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $9,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signition LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,966,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,825,000 after purchasing an additional 127,161 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 3.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,856,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,838,000 after purchasing an additional 68,700 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at about $1,368,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. 53.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TECK stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.90. 1,247,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,676,852. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.24. Teck Resources Ltd has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $25.82.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 20.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Teck Resources Ltd will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0376 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.78%.

TECK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Teck Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Teck Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

