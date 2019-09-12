Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,917,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,097,636,000 after buying an additional 1,414,802 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,139,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $709,239,000 after acquiring an additional 363,724 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,719,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,562 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 0.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,231,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,611,000 after purchasing an additional 47,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Welltower by 9.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,977,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,842,000 after purchasing an additional 596,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WELL traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.26. The company had a trading volume of 82,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,365. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.24. Welltower Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.93 and a fifty-two week high of $92.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.06.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.70). Welltower had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.35%.

WELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wood & Company reissued an “average” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.27 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.39.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

