Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Downgraded by Guggenheim

Guggenheim lowered shares of Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Guggenheim currently has $22.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Longbow Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wendys in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Wendys from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Wendys in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Wendys in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a sell rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wendys from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.83.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.69. 282,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,240,024. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.97. Wendys has a twelve month low of $14.96 and a twelve month high of $22.84.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Wendys had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $435.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wendys will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.80%.

In other Wendys news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 475,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $9,452,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,444,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,340,973. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $39,940,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,444,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,722,071.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wendys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wendys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 226.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

