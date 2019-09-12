Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) PT Raised to $24.00 at SunTrust Banks

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price target upped by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.08% from the company’s current price. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Wendys’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Wendys in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $20.00 price target on shares of Wendys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Guggenheim cut shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Wendys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

WEN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240,024. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.92. Wendys has a 12 month low of $14.96 and a 12 month high of $22.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Wendys had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $435.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Wendys’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wendys will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $39,940,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,444,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,722,071.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 475,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $9,452,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,444,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,340,973. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wendys during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wendys by 116.6% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wendys by 65.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendys during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wendys by 226.6% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

