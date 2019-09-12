WEST JAPAN RWY/S (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Hits New 12-Month High at $85.97

WEST JAPAN RWY/S (OTCMKTS:WJRYY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $85.97 and last traded at $86.52, with a volume of 225 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WEST JAPAN RWY/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd.

Get WEST JAPAN RWY/S alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.14.

WEST JAPAN RWY/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WJRYY)

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a railway network that stretches across an area of approximately 104,000 square kilometers covering 18 prefectures in western Honshu and the northern tip of Kyushu comprising a total of 1,200 railway stations with an operating route length of 5,008.7 kilometers.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for WEST JAPAN RWY/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEST JAPAN RWY/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.