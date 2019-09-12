Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Acquires 200,613 Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,040,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,613 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 1.75% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $22,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 130.9% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 255.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 48.6% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OEC stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $16.91. The company had a trading volume of 7,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,727. Orion Engineered Carbons SA has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $33.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.02. The stock has a market cap of $921.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 71.44% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $399.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons SA will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.20%.

OEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Orion Engineered Carbons Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

