Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Acquires Shares of 109,060 CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 109,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 10,743 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CVS shares. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Standpoint Research raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Evercore ISI set a $63.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.91.

CVS stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.90. The company had a trading volume of 8,651,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,862,482. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.85. The company has a market cap of $82.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $82.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $63.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 16.15%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

