Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $13.73 Million Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lessened its stake in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,375 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,109 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.28% of Paylocity worth $13,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC grew its stake in Paylocity by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Paylocity by 588.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 4,516 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $480,050.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,415,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,359,890.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark S. Kinsey sold 635 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total transaction of $65,620.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 262,076 shares of company stock valued at $26,692,978. 41.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Paylocity to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Paylocity to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paylocity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paylocity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.67.

Shares of Paylocity stock traded up $3.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.42. 461,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,940. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.79. Paylocity Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $53.46 and a fifty-two week high of $112.46.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $120.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.51 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

