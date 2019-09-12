Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Purchases New Stake in Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TPTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $531,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,252,000. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, CEO Athena Countouriotis purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $450,000.00. Also, Director Simeon George purchased 177,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $7,999,965.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 189,999 shares of company stock valued at $8,549,955.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Turning Point Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.63.

TPTX traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.79. 21,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,889. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 32.35 and a quick ratio of 32.35. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $24.21 and a 52 week high of $58.56.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

