Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Reduces Holdings in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP decreased its position in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 858,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 34,676 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $17,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 43,680.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 257.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Daniel D. Shoemaker sold 12,500 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $252,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,919.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amir Nashat sold 62,005 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $1,396,972.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 395,141 shares of company stock worth $8,867,333. 23.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fate Therapeutics stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.46. 336,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,268. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 1.82. Fate Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.76 and a 200-day moving average of $18.37.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.05% and a negative net margin of 934.70%. Fate Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 180.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics Inc will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FATE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

