Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Sells 530 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP decreased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 18,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.4% in the first quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 26,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 43,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.5% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 658,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,794,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.9% in the first quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 43,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.71.

Shares of TXN traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,008,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,151,006. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $87.70 and a 1-year high of $130.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $118.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 57.25%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 76,523 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total value of $9,796,474.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,116,836.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bing Xie sold 52,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $6,681,197.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,575,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,251,117 shares of company stock worth $159,473,823 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

