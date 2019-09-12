Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Trims Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP cut its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,470 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in CSX were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CSX by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,386,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $644,194,000 after acquiring an additional 646,745 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in CSX by 104.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 142,010 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in CSX during the first quarter valued at $488,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CSX by 14.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in CSX by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CSX to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Cascend Securities lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.13.

CSX stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,816,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,882,647. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $58.47 and a 52-week high of $80.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 27.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

