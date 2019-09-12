Westkam Gold (CVE:WKG) Trading Down 37.5%

Westkam Gold Corp (CVE:WKG)’s share price fell 37.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, 337,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 5% from the average session volume of 355,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50.

About Westkam Gold (CVE:WKG)

WestKam Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and tellurium deposits. Its principal property is the Bonaparte property covering an area of 2,461 hectares located in the Kamloops mining district in British Columbia.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Westkam Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westkam Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.