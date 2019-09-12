Weyland Tech (OTCMKTS:WEYL) Shares Down 11.4%

Weyland Tech Inc (OTCMKTS:WEYL) traded down 11.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.37, 44,701 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 44% from the average session volume of 79,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.50.

Weyland Tech (OTCMKTS:WEYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.14 million for the quarter. Weyland Tech had a negative return on equity of 79.01% and a negative net margin of 14.40%.

Weyland Tech Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WEYL)

Weyland Tech Inc provides e-commerce solutions and services that facilitate business-to-consumer and business-to-business transactions to small-medium-sized businesses and resellers. The company offers CreateApp platform to create a mobile application in Singapore, India, and the United States/Canada; and DIY App builder through a white label platform in European Union, Malaysia, Hong Kong, South China, Indonesia, North America, Thailand, the Philippines, and France.

