Whitecap Resources (WCP) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

8/27/2019 – Whitecap Resources was given a new C$6.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

8/27/2019 – Whitecap Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$7.50 to C$7.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/27/2019 – Whitecap Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$6.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/27/2019 – Whitecap Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$7.50 to C$7.25.

8/27/2019 – Whitecap Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$6.00.

8/27/2019 – Whitecap Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Laurentian from C$9.50 to C$8.75.

8/2/2019 – Whitecap Resources had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$6.50 price target on the stock.

7/24/2019 – Whitecap Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Laurentian from C$10.00 to C$9.50.

7/18/2019 – Whitecap Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$9.00 to C$7.50.

7/18/2019 – Whitecap Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$7.00.

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock traded up C$0.03 on Thursday, reaching C$4.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,178,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,807. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 22.76. Whitecap Resources Inc has a 52-week low of C$3.41 and a 52-week high of C$8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$379.33 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Whitecap Resources Inc will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.0285 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. This is an increase from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is 172.11%.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.61 per share, with a total value of C$36,099.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,119,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,651,269.69. Also, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang purchased 50,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 555,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,222,912. Insiders bought a total of 92,075 shares of company stock worth $348,512 over the last three months.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

