Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the July 31st total of 19,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on WLFC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the second quarter worth $2,172,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 49.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 13,539 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 16.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,915,000 after purchasing an additional 26,375 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the second quarter worth $467,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.16% of the company’s stock.

WLFC traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.90. 21,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,574. Willis Lease Finance has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $71.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.51. The stock has a market cap of $380.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $95.80 million during the quarter.

About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, leases and services commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. It also purchases and resells commercial aircraft engines; and sells aircraft engine parts and materials.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.