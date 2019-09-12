Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) Stock Position Decreased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) by 7.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WING. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,885,000 after purchasing an additional 27,837 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter.

WING traded down $3.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,911. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.02, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.17. Wingstop Inc has a twelve month low of $56.95 and a twelve month high of $107.43.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $48.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wingstop Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.38%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WING. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Wingstop to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Northcoast Research began coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Wingstop from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wingstop from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wingstop has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.14.

In related news, Director Michael J. Hislop sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $468,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.06, for a total value of $111,166.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

