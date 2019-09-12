Wins Finance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WINS) Short Interest Down 37.5% in August

Wins Finance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WINS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of WINS stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.05. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,526. Wins Finance has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $74.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.36.

About Wins Finance

Wins Finance Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions for small and medium enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers financial guarantees, as well as financial leasing, advisory, consultancy, and agency services in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province, and Beijing.

