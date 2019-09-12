Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Sold by North Peak Capital Management LLC

North Peak Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 68.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 95,027 shares during the quarter. Wix.Com comprises approximately 3.5% of North Peak Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. North Peak Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Wix.Com worth $6,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Wix.Com during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wix.Com by 75.0% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wix.Com by 29.4% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 29.4% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wix.Com during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Wix.Com alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WIX. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Wix.Com from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Northland Securities set a $160.00 price objective on Wix.Com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Wix.Com to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $93.00 price objective on Wix.Com and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Wix.Com from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.39.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.92. The company had a trading volume of 30,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. Wix.Com Ltd has a one year low of $80.20 and a one year high of $155.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.66 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.08.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $185.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.92 million. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%. Wix.Com’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wix.Com Ltd will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Wix.Com Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

Recommended Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.