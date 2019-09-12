WS Management Lllp Has $7.30 Million Holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM)

WS Management Lllp lessened its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 614,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 274,523 shares during the quarter. WS Management Lllp owned approximately 0.95% of Adverum Biotechnologies worth $7,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 372.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 8,429 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADVM stock traded down $6.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.96. 25,282,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,129. The firm has a market cap of $802.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.49. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 17.79 and a current ratio of 17.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.23.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.08. Adverum Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 31.21% and a negative net margin of 4,505.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADVM. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

