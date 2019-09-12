WS Management Lllp Lowers Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

WS Management Lllp decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,590 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,420 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.2% of WS Management Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. WS Management Lllp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $18,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $470,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,462,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 467,707 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $113,252,000 after acquiring an additional 36,675 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 17.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 182,589 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,218,000 after acquiring an additional 27,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 357,259 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $94,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank set a $252.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $243.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $289.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,940,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,181. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $189.51 and a 52 week high of $307.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 38.07%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total value of $441,539.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,803 shares in the company, valued at $11,213,654.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total transaction of $988,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,628,720.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,346 shares of company stock worth $4,888,035. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

