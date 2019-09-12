WS Management Lllp Sells 5,467 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

WS Management Lllp lessened its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,467 shares during the period. WS Management Lllp’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $3,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,412,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,102,611,000 after purchasing an additional 812,133 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,844,000 after purchasing an additional 92,519 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,362,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,054,000 after purchasing an additional 59,728 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,261,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,095,000 after purchasing an additional 174,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,216,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,174,000 after purchasing an additional 13,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.80. 1,145,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,239. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.61 and a beta of 1.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.82 and a fifty-two week high of $106.74.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $388.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.03 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.12%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BMRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.60.

In other news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $304,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,727.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

