WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.38.

WSFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.75 price target on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised WSFS Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.69. The company had a trading volume of 179,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,990. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. WSFS Financial has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $49.75.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $166.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.52 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 10.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WSFS Financial will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Patrick Joseph Ward sold 15,962 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $669,605.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,831.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 124,177 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $5,129,751.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,683,090.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 120.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in WSFS Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 4,154.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 18.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

