Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-advised and self-administered REIT. The company invests primarily in premium full service, lifestyle, urban upscale hotels, lodging markets as well as leisure destinations primarily in the United States. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is based in Orlando, Florida. “

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

XHR stock opened at $21.89 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $24.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $304.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.57 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 110,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

