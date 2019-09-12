Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Given Buy Rating at Mizuho

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $27.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 160.37% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We applied a weighted average valuation methodology (DCF+EV/Sales) to derive our $27 PT. Our assumptions include: Launch of the glucagon rescue pen in the U.S. market in 4Q19, with unadjusted peak-sales of $454 mil in 2028 (current PoS: 90%).””

A number of other research firms also recently commented on XERS. ValuEngine upgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $18.00 target price on Xeris Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

XERS traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.37. 312,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.00. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.75. The company has a market cap of $275.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of -0.40.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,876.50% and a negative return on equity of 107.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XERS. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

