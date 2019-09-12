XGOX (XGOX) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

XGOX (CURRENCY:XGOX) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One XGOX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Sistemkoin and SouthXchange. In the last week, XGOX has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. XGOX has a market cap of $229,080.00 and $30.00 worth of XGOX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00029165 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002019 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00142686 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,321.80 or 0.99743088 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003518 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000582 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000388 BTC.

XGOX Profile

XGOX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. XGOX’s total supply is 2,632,945,770 coins and its circulating supply is 2,379,530,425 coins. The official message board for XGOX is gocoin.rocks/forum. The official website for XGOX is xgox.rocks. XGOX’s official Twitter account is @XgoxCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XGOX is /r/xGOxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XGOX

XGOX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi, Crex24, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XGOX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XGOX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XGOX using one of the exchanges listed above.

