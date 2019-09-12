YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,944,500 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the July 31st total of 4,314,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 880,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days. Currently, 18.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of YRC Worldwide stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $4.49. 3,013,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,813. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 4.59. YRC Worldwide has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $9.90.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. YRC Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that YRC Worldwide will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on YRCW. Stephens set a $5.00 price target on shares of YRC Worldwide and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $8.00 price target on shares of YRC Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. TheStreet cut shares of YRC Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of YRC Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. YRC Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of YRC Worldwide by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of YRC Worldwide by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of YRC Worldwide by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 50,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 7,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of YRC Worldwide by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 9,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

YRC Worldwide Company Profile

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

