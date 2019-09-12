Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) to report $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Astronics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Astronics posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Astronics will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Astronics.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.80 million. Astronics had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATRO. TheStreet lowered Astronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Astronics to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Astronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.

Shares of ATRO stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $29.73. The company had a trading volume of 10,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,432. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Astronics has a twelve month low of $25.85 and a twelve month high of $44.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.97. The firm has a market cap of $965.52 million, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.42.

In other Astronics news, CFO David C. Burney sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,970.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark Peabody sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $71,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,248.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $451,250. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Astronics by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Astronics by 35.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 7,629 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astronics in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Astronics in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Astronics in the first quarter valued at about $2,978,000. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

