Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) will announce earnings per share of $0.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Brown-Forman’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. Brown-Forman posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Brown-Forman will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brown-Forman.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.14 million. Brown-Forman had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BF.B. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brown-Forman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brown-Forman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays set a $66.00 price target on shares of Brown-Forman and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Brown-Forman in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $57.00 price objective on Brown-Forman and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown-Forman has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

BF.B traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.18. 2,493,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,775. Brown-Forman has a 1 year low of $44.57 and a 1 year high of $65.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.24. The firm has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Brown-Forman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Brown-Forman Company Profile

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

