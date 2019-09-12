Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) to Post -$0.41 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) to announce ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the highest is ($0.29). Ocular Therapeutix reported earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full-year earnings of ($1.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.67). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.15). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 3,450.84% and a negative return on equity of 256.69%. The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million.

OCUL has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JMP Securities set a $9.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocular Therapeutix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.18.

Shares of OCUL stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $4.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average is $4.13. Ocular Therapeutix has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.31. The company has a market capitalization of $209.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,940,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,939,000 after buying an additional 97,433 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 25.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,158,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,496,000 after buying an additional 434,693 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 14.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,871,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,236,000 after buying an additional 234,360 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 71.7% during the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 1,416,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after buying an additional 591,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 419,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 13,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.19% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

