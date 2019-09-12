Zacks: Analysts Expect QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) to Post $0.71 EPS

Equities analysts expect QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. QUALCOMM reported earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $4.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 112.21% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Mizuho set a $68.00 target price on QUALCOMM and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity set a $87.00 target price on QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays cut QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.68.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.55 on Monday, hitting $79.35. 2,449,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,878,857. The company has a market capitalization of $95.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.48. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $49.10 and a 52-week high of $90.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.74%.

In related news, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 1,478 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $103,992.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,386 shares in the company, valued at $97,518.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin purchased 2,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.84 per share, with a total value of $199,737.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,444.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,663 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Cincinnati Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 957,500 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $72,837,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 65.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 436,913 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $24,915,000 after purchasing an additional 172,283 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 996.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,287,530 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,922,000 after purchasing an additional 13,893,238 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,130.2% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 127,182 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 116,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

