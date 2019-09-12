Zacks: Analysts Expect Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $846.56 Million

Analysts expect Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) to announce sales of $846.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Stericycle’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $867.50 million and the lowest is $833.00 million. Stericycle posted sales of $854.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full year sales of $3.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.41 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $845.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.95 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share.

SRCL has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Stericycle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Stericycle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

NASDAQ:SRCL traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.12. 1,311,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.23 and a 200 day moving average of $48.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Stericycle has a 1-year low of $34.36 and a 1-year high of $62.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $486,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Stericycle by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Stericycle by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,321,000 after buying an additional 117,311 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Stericycle by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 85,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after buying an additional 10,248 shares during the last quarter.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

