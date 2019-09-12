Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) to Post -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Alkermes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.12). Alkermes reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 385.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to $0.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alkermes.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $279.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.40 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 17.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup set a $25.00 price objective on Alkermes and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.64.

In other news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $2,018,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 816,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,475,617.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,275,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,559,000 after buying an additional 9,979 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Alkermes by 45.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,584,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,714,000 after buying an additional 495,562 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alkermes during the second quarter worth approximately $7,377,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Alkermes during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Alkermes by 74.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 147,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 62,805 shares during the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkermes stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.62. 914,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -323.14 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.54. Alkermes has a 1 year low of $19.36 and a 1 year high of $45.16.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alkermes (ALKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.