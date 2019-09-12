Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) to Post -$0.68 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.68) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Atreca’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Atreca will report full-year earnings of ($3.82) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.40) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Atreca.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($3.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($2.90).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BCEL shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Atreca in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Atreca in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Atreca in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.41.

Atreca stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.84. The stock had a trading volume of 140,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,502. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.91. Atreca has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $23.65.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aisling Capital Management LP bought a new position in Atreca in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,303,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in Atreca in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,238,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Atreca in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,920,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Atreca in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,721,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Atreca in the 2nd quarter worth about $499,000. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

