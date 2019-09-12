Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) Will Post Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.56 and the lowest is $1.46. Dine Brands Global posted earnings per share of $1.53 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full year earnings of $6.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.87 to $6.91. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.14). Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 59.85%. The firm had revenue of $228.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DIN shares. Barclays started coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Maxim Group set a $110.00 target price on Dine Brands Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

In other Dine Brands Global news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $821,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,207,058.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1.8% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,729 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period.

DIN stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.00. 345,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,772. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.60 and its 200-day moving average is $89.04. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $65.63 and a 12 month high of $104.00. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 51.40%.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

