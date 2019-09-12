Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) to Announce $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lindsay’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Lindsay reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.31). Lindsay had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $121.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LNN. Boenning Scattergood lowered Lindsay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Lindsay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.60.

LNN stock traded down $0.79 on Monday, reaching $94.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,467. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.17. Lindsay has a 12-month low of $73.00 and a 12-month high of $109.50. The firm has a market cap of $980.59 million, a PE ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lindsay by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Lindsay by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lindsay by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lindsay by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Lindsay by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

