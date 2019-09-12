Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) to Post $0.58 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) will announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. National Fuel Gas posted earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full-year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover National Fuel Gas.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.88 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 17.46%. National Fuel Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered National Fuel Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFG stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.60. The company had a trading volume of 14,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,237. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.76. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $45.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Fuel Gas (NFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.