Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) to Post $2.40 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.32. Union Pacific posted earnings of $2.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full year earnings of $8.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.77 to $9.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $10.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.47 to $10.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Cascend Securities lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $197.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $201.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.62.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $1,551,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,093,537.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1,957.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,164,209 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,380,648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,767,384 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 29.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,222,588 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,712,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,756 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 16,626.5% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,689,126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,049 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 106.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,282,775 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $724,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,908 shares during the period. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,320,067 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $730,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,727 shares in the last quarter. 78.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UNP traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,589,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,567,691. The company has a market capitalization of $117.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $128.08 and a 12 month high of $180.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.05%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

