Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.79 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) will post sales of $50.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $51.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.33 million. Vocera Communications reported sales of $47.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full year sales of $185.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $184.60 million to $187.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $212.08 million, with estimates ranging from $206.70 million to $217.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $44.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.38 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. Vocera Communications’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VCRA. TheStreet lowered shares of Vocera Communications from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 3,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $71,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 75,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,401.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $29,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,810.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $244,470 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCRA. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,351,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $75,056,000 after acquiring an additional 555,964 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,255,000 after acquiring an additional 513,867 shares during the last quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 1st quarter worth $11,371,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,021,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,621,000 after acquiring an additional 343,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 572.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 274,801 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,772,000 after acquiring an additional 233,945 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCRA traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.17. 326,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,657. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.93. The company has a market cap of $724.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.29 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Vocera Communications has a 1 year low of $21.14 and a 1 year high of $42.60.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

