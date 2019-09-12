Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) to Announce -$0.91 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) will announce ($0.91) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. X4 Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($4.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.59) to ($3.64). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.13) to ($3.75). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow X4 Pharmaceuticals.

XFOR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

XFOR traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.98. 2,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,062. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $29.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 779.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 767.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 343.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 584.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 2,456.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 10,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonists of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia; Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome.

