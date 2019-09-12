Zacks: Brokerages Expect Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Analysts predict that Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) will report $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Danaher’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the highest is $1.16. Danaher reported earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Danaher will report full-year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $4.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Danaher.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Danaher from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Danaher from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Argus lifted their price objective on Danaher to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.54.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.52 per share, for a total transaction of $348,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 3,030,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,808,802.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian W. Ellis sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $145,480.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,851.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,202 shares of company stock valued at $25,175,829 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHR. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 2.0% during the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in Danaher by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 4,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Danaher by 3.1% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.4% during the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DHR traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.74. 1,851,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,550,328. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.94. Danaher has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $145.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Danaher (DHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.